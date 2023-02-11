(OSU) — The Defiance County and Paulding County OSU Extension offices will host the next Farm Outlook meeting Tuesday from 5:30-9 p.m. at Jewell Community Center, 07900 Independence Road, Defiance.
The agenda and speaker lineup is as followed:
• Welcome and dinner — 5:30 p.m., Country-style dinner.
• “Commodity Grain Market Outlook” by Seungki Lee, PhD., Ohio State University, Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Development Economics.
• “Long-Term Care: Is the Farm at Risk?” by Robert Moore, JD., OSU Extension, Attorney, OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program.
• “2023 Weather Outlook” by Aaron Wilson, PhD., OSU Extension, assistant professor and field specialist, ag weather and climate.
Registration is preferred online at https://go.osu.edu/23DefianceOutlook or call the Defiance County Extension office at 419-782-4771.
RSVP by Monday. No late registrations will be allowed. The cost is $10 per person.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.