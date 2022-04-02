USDA’s March 31 prospective plantings report came with some shockers as farmers revealed their planting plans this year. Despite the higher than expected soybean acreage numbers, some analysts say the soybean balance sheet is still tight.
USDA’s report Thursday showed:
• Corn acres at 89.5 million acres, down 4% from 2021
• Soybeans came in at 91 million, up 4% from 2021
• All wheat acreage number hit 47.4 million, up 1% from 2021
• Cotton saw the largest increase with acres at 12.2 million, up 9% from 2021
After the report, soybean prices sunk hard, as Bill Biedermann of AgMarket.net says the number was a shock to the trade.
“On soybeans, prices were sharply lower on a number that was really knee-buckling both in the acreage number, way at the top end of trade expectations, and indicating that even with just a trend line yield, we could have close to maybe 500 million bushel carryover,” he says. “But then the quarterly stocks number, when you look at what’s on farm and what’s in commercial storage, the numbers themselves are staggering. However, I have to say that the trade was already expecting a 340 million bushel increase from last year. So when you put it into that perspective, the stocks number was really only 28 million bushel greater than what we thought, but the headline of it was very negative.”
Arlan Suderman of StoneX Group says while the soybean acreage number in the U.S. means supplies may not be as tight as some expected, the fact the soybean acreage number came in high added a major weight to soybean prices Thursday.
And he says even with the potential for more soybean acres, Suderman thinks those acres are needed when you factor in global supplies.
“I don’t think we’ve fully accounted for the 35 million metric tons that have been lost from South America’s crop this year, I think we needed to see an increase closer to at least 90 million acres,” Suderman says. “I think we’re seeing a spreading between the markets right now, making the soybeans look worse. But overall, the market is trying to shift some acreage to from soybeans to corn. And if the weather’s good, that’s what typically happens anyway.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.