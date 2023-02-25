pollinators

A honeybee (left), southern carpenter bee (middle) and bumblebee (right) collect sorghum pollen.

 Photo by Karen Harris-Shultz

Sorghum bicolor, a pollen-rich grass species cultivated for grain and forage, which looks similar to corn, can be an important food source for pollinators and other beneficial insects during times when pollen and nectar are scarce.


Tags

Load comments