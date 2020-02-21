WEST UNITY — You are invited to the second Tri-County Soil Health Workshop to be held March 13 at the Kissell Community Building in West Unity from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. This workshop is sponsored by Fulton Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD), Hillsdale CD, and Williams SWCD.
Soil health is described as soil quality and is important in growing the food we eat, increasing the yields of our crops, and helping our overall ecosystem. As stated in the Unlocking the Secrets of the Soil series, by USDA-NRCS “As world population and food production demands rise, keeping our soil healthy and productive is of paramount importance. By farming using soil health principles and systems that include no-till, cover cropping and diverse rotations, more and more farmers are actually increasing their soil’s organic matter and improving microbial activity. As a result, farmers are sequestering more carbon, increasing water infiltration, improving wildlife and pollinator habitat — all while harvesting better profits and often better yields.”
This year there will be three presenters and a local farmer panel. Presenters will include: Dr. Hans Kok, “Implementing Cover Crops & No-Till”; Dr. Jeff Andresen, “Climatic Trends, & Impacts in the Great Lakes Region”; and Clint Nester, “Using Data to Make On-Farm Decisions.”
Kok is an independent agricultural conservation consultant based out of Indianapolis. He currently is the lead agronomist for the Indiana In-Field Advantage Network, and a project director with the Conservation Technology Information Center (CTIC). Kok was one of the founding members of the Indiana Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative and helped launch the Soil Health Partnership. He has written numerous soil and water conservation extension publications, educational materials, and refereed journal articles. Prior awards include the 2017 No-till Innovator Award for Research and Extension and 2016 Top Speaker at the National No-till Conference.
Andresen is professor of meteorology/climatology with Michigan State University’s Department of Geography, Environment, and Spatial Sciences, extension specialist with Michigan State University Extension, and the state climatologist for Michigan. Prior to his current appointment, Andresen served with the National Weather Service and the USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board in Washington, D.C. He currently serves as director of Michigan’s Enviro-weather information system which supports agricultural pest and production management-related decision-making across the state, as co-director of the Great Lakes Regional Science Assessment Center, and as an extension specialist maintaining an active outreach program including dissemination of weather and climate data and related information to the general public and continuing education activities. The primary focus of Andresen’s research has been the influence of weather and climate on agriculture, both in the USA and in international production areas
Nester has worked with Nester Ag as a consultant since March 2010. Nester holds a bachelor of science degree in environmental science from The Ohio State University. Prior to joining Nester Ag, he worked for an environmental engineering and consulting firm in Columbus and the Allen County SWCD in Fort Wayne, Ind. Nester handles the computerized mapping and VRT control files, manages the sampling operations, and provides soils consulting. He also oversees the nutrient management plans required for EQIP programs.
This is a full day of learning from knowledgeable speakers and close to home.
The full-day workshop is only $20 which includes lunch and refreshments. You can register online at www.hillsdalecd.org or send your payment and registration to the Williams SWCD, 1120 W. High St., Bryan 43506. Registrations must be received by March 9. Call 419-636-9395 ext. 3 for a registration form or more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.