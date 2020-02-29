Insects are found all around us wherever we go in our travels. We see those beetles, ladybugs, sow bugs, and so much more during the warm summer months. Mosquitoes get swatted at as we enjoy a nice leisurely stroll on a warm summer night. As winter is slowly drawing to a close, the question may have come up of where all those insects have ventured off to? Do they disappear as winter comes and suddenly reappear when spring comes? The answers contained in this article may surprise you.
Insects have developed various methods to survive the cold that comes with the winter season. According to Michigan State University Extension, most insects will make their way south to avoid the cold weather of the north while a clear majority of them will stay around here throughout the winter. The question then becomes, if they stay here where do they go? You may not like this answer.... but your home. Insects that you may find in your home during the winter would be ladybugs, cluster flies, and elm leaf beetles. They may be found in any crawl spaces, attics, or entranceways to your home. University of Nebraska Extension writes that prior to humans providing heated homes for insects to escape to during the winter, insects would find some hospice in hollow logs.
This fact you may have already discovered a time or two. Michigan State Extension notes that other species will overwinter in their immature stage of their lifecycle where they will find shelter in the ground, under any leaf debris, or any nooks and crannies they can find where they will stay warm. Other insects produce their own “anti-freeze” called glycol which they will use to prevent themselves from freezing in the winter.
Insects that stay in cold climates for the winter will overwinter in specific life stages respective to their species. Some will overwinter as eggs (first stage of lifecycle), larvae (second stage), pupa (third stage) or even adults (final stage). Larvae appear in a worm-like form while the adults are the actual insects you will see. Insects that overwinter as eggs would be the bagworm which invades trees in the spring while those who overwinter as larvae would be the cicada. University of Nebraska Extension writes that yellowjacket or paper wasp queens, and some mosquitoes can overwinter in the adult stage as they simply find a protected spot out of the cold that will keep them warm. Some insects will make their own body heat to stay warm in the winter. The Smithsonian writes that honeybees have been known to generate their own body heat as they overwinter in hollow logs by consuming stored honey.
For the most part, a wide variety of the insects that are found in our area can withstand the cold weather we have, given that there are no major fluctuations in the temperature. The Smithsonian writes that many insects can gain the shelter they need and the food they need by finding “micro habitats” in places such as deep in the soil which provide enough for them to survive the winter. Snow benefits the insects as there is another layer of insulation available to them to stay warm and maintaining a steady temperature on the ground.
There are some insects that will halt their growth, development, and other activities through the winter with a metabolic rate that is enough to keep them alive, according to the Smithsonian. They enter diapause, which is an insect’s version of hibernation that vertebrate animals such as the black bear undergo.
For those insects that do not stick out the winter here, what do they do and where do they go? Migration is one way insects will escape the cold weather of winter. The monarch butterfly is a prime example of this practice. As fall starts to set in and winter close on the horizon, monarchs will begin its journey south. University of Nebraska Extension writes that monarchs east of the Rocky Mountains will make the journey south which will typically take them into central Mexico while monarchs that are west of the Rockies will make an excursion to southern California. The Monarch Butterfly is a true migratory species in that they will make a return to their northern areas each spring and southern areas each fall. Crop pests are one of the most obvious insects that make a migratory journey as the seasons come and go.
Now that you have read this article, you may be taking a second look at the crawl space or attic in your house looking for any critter that may have taken up residence to ride out the cold of winter. The wonders of the outdoors never cease to amaze us.
