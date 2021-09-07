DCF Showman of Showmen

Kaitlyn Zeedyk was the winner of the Showman of Showmen sweepstakes at the 2021 Defiance County Fair. Competing for the title were, front row from left: Hannah Shininger, Kaitlyn Zeedyk (winner) and Megan Hancock. Back row from left are: Hanna Johnson, Emily Wentland, Luke Schroeder and Blake Zeedyk.

