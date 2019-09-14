BOWLING GREEN — Roger High, director of livestock for the Ohio Farm Bureau and executive director of both the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association (OSIA) and Ohio Sheep & Wool Program (OSWP), will provide an update on statewide initiatives to increase the sheep population and producer profitability, at the Northwest Ohio Ag-Business Breakfast Forum, on Sept. 19 from 8-9:30 a.m.
The event is hosted by the Center for Innovative Food Technology (CIFT) at the Agricultural Incubator Foundation (AIF).
Decades serving Ohio, the OSIA works in coordination with the OSWP to provide promotion, education, research and services to the sheep industry. The organizations host many activities including the Ohio State Fair’s “Taste of Ohio Café” (one the largest lamb promotions events in the U.S.), Ohio Sheep Day, Make-It with Wool Contest, scholarship programs, lamb shows, breed workshops, and countless symposiums and assemblies.
A lifelong farmer at his own sheep operation in Union County, High is an expert in the industry, delivering programs, supporting producers, and providing education and resources to operations across Ohio.
Arrive early, as breakfast and informal networking will start at 8 a.m., with the program to follow. The cost is $10 per person when individuals RSVP in advance, or $12 per person at the door without RSVP (cash or check) which includes breakfast and networking opportunities.
The Northwest Ohio Ag-Business Breakfast Forum is an educational networking opportunity to provide information on current issues, trends and programs available to the agricultural community and those who support its advancement.
The AIF is located at 13737 Middleton Pike (Ohio 582) in Bowling Green. Walk-ins are welcome, but participants are encouraged to reserve a seat in advance by visiting ciftinnovation.org.
