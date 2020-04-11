BRYAN — A workshop on sheep and goat internal parasites will be held in Bryan.
Internal parasites are the top issue facing sheep and goat producers on this side of the county. It is important that producers understand several vital aspects of the parasite and how to control it. Producers need to understand the live cycle of the parasite, be able to detect dangerous infections and use treatment effectively.
The workshop will allow participants to learn about these items as well as receive hands-on skills to manager internal parasites. They will learn and practice eye score techniques producers can use to better parasite control in flocks.
The workshop will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. June 15 at the Jay Crites Farm, 1660 Glenburg Road in Bryan. The cost is $10 per person and class size is limited to 25 people. Register by June 1. Dinner is included in the registration.
For more information, call 419-782-4771.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.