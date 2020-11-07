WAUSEON — The ServSafe Manager training course is being offered for anyone working in or wanting to work in the food service industry. This training helps prevent food safety mistakes and will help food service staff identify and prevent the most critical barriers to food safety.
ServSafe uses proven techniques, and provides current food code rules including COVID requirements. ServSafe also brings the most up-to-date real-world food safety knowledge and makes the content easy to understand, retain, and apply.
Trainers are Melissa J. Rupp, Extension educator family and consumer sciences, and Cheryl Spires, NW region program specialist, SNAP-Ed; both are certified, ServSafe Instructors and proctors.
The cost of the training is $200 and that includes the book, training materials, resources, lunch the second day, snacks, and the exam. Upon successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a certificate of completion from ServSafe and an Ohio Food Protection Card from the Ohio Department of Health. Attendance on both days of training is mandatory to take the exam.
The last scheduled training for 2020 is Nov. 18-19.
ServSafe training is being offered by OSU Extension, Fulton County at the OSU Extension office: 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon, Feb. 5-6 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
More details and a registration form can be downloaded from fulton.osu.edu. Or register today at https://go.osu.edu/FCServSafe2.
The maximum class size is 10 due to COVID safe practices and payment must be made to be fully registered. For questions, call 419-337-9210.
