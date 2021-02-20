The Defiance Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will award one $1,000 college scholarship to a resident/student of Defiance County. This scholarship is given in memory of Cletus Vetter, a man who leaves a legacy of love and respect to not only his family but to the many people he selflessly gave himself to. He was a lifelong farmer who loved to nurture the soil and watch his crops grow.
Great soil and water conservationists are not developed through academics alone, rather they are nurtured throughout their education and career building by conservation advocates who have traveled on before them. This college scholarship is meant to bring back into focus the vital necessity and passion for resource conservation by encouraging collegebound students to consider a career in conservation, natural resources, agriculture or a related field.
This award is supported by funds from the Cletus Vetter Memorial College Scholarship Fund through the Defiance Soil & Water Conservation District and administered by the Defiance Area Foundation which provides professional management of local endowments.
The first recipient of this scholarship was Tyler Woodbury, the second was Eric Culler, and last year was Kacey Wilkerson. This year’s recipient must be enrolled as a full-time student at a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or technical school beginning in the fall of 2021. The scholarship will be payable directly to the college or university.
Applications are available at the Defiance SWCD office located at 06879 Evansport Road, Suite C, Defiance; or can be obtained at www.defianceSWCD.org. The deadline to apply is March 31. For more information, contact the SWCD office by calling 419-782-1794 or emailing swcd@defiance-county.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.