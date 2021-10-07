DCF Awards 8

Samantha Mavis captured two showmanship awards at the 2021 Defiance County Fair. Her awards included champion dairy beef junior showmanship and second place overall junior showmanship.

 Photo courtesy of Theresa Walters

