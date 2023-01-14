HICKSVILLE — On Arrowsmith Road, 16 greenhouses stand together in the rural outskirts of Ohio, attracting patrons from near and far to peruse their blooms and fruits — but this was not always the case.
Strait Gait, a greenhouse operation operated by Brad and Kim Grant, came upon the land where these greenhouses stand back in 2012.
Brad is a Paulding County native who graduated from Antwerp High School. When he married his Illinois-born wife, Kim, the two moved to Wisconsin. It was there that they discovered how deep their love for plants grew. The couple took over a small greenhouse operation, learning the secrets of the trade as they went along. It spanned 20 acres and yielded about 80% produce and 20% flowers.
The Grants ran this operation for some time, accruing moderate success, but Brad shared that he longed to be closer to his family. So, they packed up and moved to Hicksville where they found a plot of land optimal to start growing again.
Together with his brothers, Grant began to build six greenhouses on Arrowsmith Road that summer of 2012. In 2013, he and Kim were open for business.
When they first started the greenhouse it was a bit of a gamble, Brad admitted. They were not sure if they could get people to come out to “the middle of nowhere.” The first year, they had an excess amount of plants so they advertised a $35 cart sale to save them. For $35, visitors can fill up anything they could into one cart. People got pretty creative, he said.
However, it was the only time they had to do that. After that first initial bump, word had spread and people knew their name and they were out there on Arrowsmith Road. Brad said Facebook helped a lot with that boost.
The Grants operate their Ohio greenhouses a bit differently from how they did in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin operation was majority produce, but the Grants decided the Ohio ones would be mostly flowers.
Their current growing regime is one-sixth vegetable plants, one-sixth perennials and two-thirds annuals. For vegetables, Brad shared that they grow over 75 different kids of tomatoes and 25 different types of peppers. Other plants include cucumbers, cabbage, cauliflower, zucchini, winter squash, summer squash and watermelon. They’ve also expanded to include trees, shrubs, mums and pumpkins.
By far, Grant shared, the trailing petunias they grow are one of their best sellers. That and the Supertunias, a variety of petunia engineered to have long-lasting blooms and produce no seed. Grant said these flowers attract buyers from even Fort Wayne to stop by his greenhouse.
The Grants begin their growing season in mid-February with the sowing of the first seeds. The seeds, Brad shared, hail from a company in the Cleveland area. They have had a working relationship for quite some time, even back when they lived in Wisconsin.
Pretty much all of their vegetables are sowed from seeds, as well as common plants like marigolds and impatiens. Other plants, like dahlias and geraniums, are grown from plugs or rooted cuttings.
Much of the springtime at Strait Gait is spent seeding and growing plants up to transplant and pot. The Grants used a combination of common and organic fertilizer, but strive to not use pesticides.
“We will in a pinch,” Brad said. “But we always hope for healthy enough plants that can fight their own battles. We do do sprays for aphids and tiny little things like that.”
Fertilizer application is done through the injection method, which requires a water-soluble fertilizer being applied under pressure. Grant said this is done through a hose they have that has the fertilizer in it.
Along with fertilizer, the Grants use some artificial lighting to aid in bringing on blooms. For watering, they have incorporated ebb and flow tables. This replaces the method of watering plants by hand. This allows the roots of plants to be watered as the table floods.
Grant attributes a few things to the success of the family greenhouse operation in Ohio. Although the location seemed too rural at first, Brad revealed it ended up being a good thing. It is within 20 minutes to a half hour of multiple towns like Defiance, Bryan and the edge of Fort Wayne and Auburn, Ind. This has allowed a consistent flow of new people coming and going from their greenhouses.
Along with location, their selection and prices has aided them as well, he said. They take pride in offering a wide selection that even box stores struggle to provide for an affordable price.
“We do not want to make it so people cannot afford flowers,” he said. “We try to be conscious on price and just having a selection.”
A couple of other things the Grants do at their greenhouse operation include offering homemade doughnuts on opening day in the spring and host a petting zoo each Saturday in September.
Down the road, Brad and Kim would like to incorporate their children into the business. Right now, they aid in the growing season, their favorite time of the year. Brad said they enjoy the business and show interest in pursuing it.
Currently the Grants are finishing up some winter projects before they open their doors once more. They plan to have a lot of plants again this spring with an improved checkout and parking lot.
