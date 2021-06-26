The Richfield Allstars held their 6th meeting on June 7 at New Hope Church. Several members did their presentations.

Ben Ruder gave his demonstration about what to wear when you show a chicken. Grace Behnfeldt did hers on how and what you need to wash a chicken. Clare Piercefield did hers on healthy snack choices. Tyler Piercefield did his on what you need to clean a grill. Alex Gyde did his presentation on what to feed a chicken.

The next meeting will be held on July 11 at Bailey Elchinger’s house.

