On Feb. 21, the Richfield Allstars held their second meeting of the year. The meeting was held in person at Westhope Bible Church. All social distancing guidelines were followed and a virtual option was provided.
During the meeting we discussed upcoming plans for the 4-H year ahead of us. Members shared their past projects to our new members. Our members have done everything from livestock, to outdoor recreation, to cooking and remote control vehicles.
If you are interested in doing 4-H we would love to have you as a part of our club. Our next meeting will be held March 7 at Westhope Bible Church at 5 p.m. To join us virtually contact Bailey Elchinger at bailey.elchinger@gmail.com.
