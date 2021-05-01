WEST HOPE — The Richfield All Stars 4-H club held its fourth meeting on April 25 at New Hope Church. Before the meeting they did trash pick up as one of their community service projects.
During the meeting they discussed many important dates and picked up their project books. June 5 will be the weigh in and ID day at the fair for animals. Cloverbud camp will be June 15-17 and 4-H camp will be June 24-28.Landon Smith gave his demonstration on how to clean a carburetor.
The club's next meeting will be on May 17 at 7 p.m. at New Hope Church in West Hope.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.