WEST HOPE — The Richfield All Stars 4-H club held its fourth meeting on April 25 at New Hope Church. Before the meeting they did trash pick up as one of their community service projects.

During the meeting they discussed many important dates and picked up their project books.  June 5 will be the weigh in and ID day at the fair for animals. Cloverbud camp will be June 15-17 and 4-H camp will be June 24-28.Landon Smith gave his demonstration on how to clean a carburetor.

The club's next meeting will be on May 17 at 7 p.m. at New Hope Church in West Hope.

