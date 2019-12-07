NAPOLEON — A ribbon cutting for the newly remodeled Ohio State University Henry County Extension Office, 104 E. Washington St., suite 302, will be held Dec. 19. The ribbon cutting is at 9 a.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served until 1 p.m.

The office houses a variety of services with a focus on 4-H youth development, agriculture and natural resources, community development, family and consumer services, Master Gardener volunteers, and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)-Ed.

