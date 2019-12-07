NAPOLEON — A ribbon cutting for the newly remodeled Ohio State University Henry County Extension Office, 104 E. Washington St., suite 302, will be held Dec. 19. The ribbon cutting is at 9 a.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served until 1 p.m.
The office houses a variety of services with a focus on 4-H youth development, agriculture and natural resources, community development, family and consumer services, Master Gardener volunteers, and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)-Ed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.