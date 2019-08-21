The reserve grand champion beef market steer sold for $2,100. Pictured from left are: Amy Watson of First Federal Bank; Eric Norden of Grelton Elevators; Rob Riefers of Maumee Valley Bottlers and Woodbury Water Service; and Nick Helmke, who raised the steer, which also earned first in senior showmanship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.