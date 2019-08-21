The fair’s reserve champion market hog sold for $800 and was raised by Zane Behnfeldt. Shown from left are Whitney Miller of Miller Construction; Cheryl Bostelman of bright.net; Tom Hurst of Ridgeville Sons of the American Legion; Eric Wiemken of Paul Martin and Sons; Kirk Sausser and Matt Gray, both of Ag Credit; and Behnfeldt.
