Henry County Fair reserve grand champion dairy market steer photo

Pictured from left with the reserve champion dairy market steer are John Lugbill, Brookview Farm; Lynnsey Maassel, Gerald Grain; Mike Schnitkey, Farmers and Merchants State Bank; Denny Bockelman, Kennfeld Group; Doug Martin, Paul Martin and Sons; and Cody Damman. Damman raised the steer, which sold for $1,000.

Load comments