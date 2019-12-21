The Christmas season is upon us, and with it many holiday traditions and sights that can be connected to nature. Reindeer are a favorite topic of children as they write their Christmas lists for Santa Claus. Christmas trees also bring nature into our homes.
Much to the delight of many children, reindeer really do exist — although without the bright and shiny nose of Rudolph. Reindeer and caribou are relatives of elk and other deer in the mammal group of even-toed hoofed animals with the scientific name of artiodactyla. Reindeer is a term used when referring to domesticated caribou while the term caribou is used when talking about populations in the wild. Reindeer are best known for their antlers, the largest and heaviest antlers of all living deer species. The male antlers measure 51 inches long. The female antlers can reach 20 inches. The purpose of the antlers can be self-defense and to help with foraging for food.
The tip of each antler on the reindeer is known as a point. The developing antlers are covered with what is known as “velvet” which is skin, blood vessels, and soft fur. Once this velvet dries, the reindeer will rub this off against a hard substance such as rocks or trees to reveal the hardened, bony core. Reindeer antlers fall off and grow back each year.
The males begin growing antlers in February and lose them in November. The females start theirs in May and keep them until the next spring when the calves are born. (Which would mean that Santa’s reindeers are female!)
Reindeer also have a unique way of staying together even in the most treacherous of conditions. According to the National Wildlife Foundation (NWF), some groups of the reindeer make a “clicking” sound when they walk so they can stay together. They are also well adapted to the differences in terrain they encounter with each season. In the winter months, their hooves will shrink to walk on the frozen ground and then swell in the summer months to walk across the soft, mucky ground.
Christmas trees and plants such as evergreens that remain green all year have long held a special meaning in the winter. Some believed that evergreens help keep away unwanted spirits. Others made evergreen boughs as reminders that spring would come again. Germany receives the credit for starting the Christmas tree tradition around the 16th century. However, the Christmas tree was viewed by many 18th century Americans as a strange tradition when German settlers in Pennsylvania were among the first to embrace the decorated tree. Christmas ornaments began arriving in the United States by 1890 with some of the first decorations including things such as berries, apples, nuts, popcorn, and marzipan cookies. Christmas trees have been sold commercially in the United States since 1850. Douglas fir is the most popular variety sold in the United States.
