MONTPELIER — The Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District will host Ray Archuleta on Aug. 11, for the Tri-State Soil Health Conference.
Ray Archuleta, also known as “Ray the Soil Guy,” has spent his career researching and teaching how soil health can benefit farming inputs and outputs.
He is a certified professional soil scientist with over 30 years of experience as a soil conservationist, water quality specialist and conservation agronomist. He now travels around the country sharing his enthusiasm for soil.
The “Principles of Soil Health with Ray Archuleta” will be presented at the Veterans Memorial Building in Montpelier starting at 5 p.m. with dinner and social hour, and the program starting at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 per person.
The public is invited to spend an evening with Ray, the top soil expert in the world, to hear about soil health, conservation, regenerative and sustainability. People will learn how they can adopt these practices and make them profitable on their farm, how soil works and how a functioning soil can lower the need for costly inputs. Ray will demonstrate the rainfall simulator, slake test, infiltration test and more.
Registration is required by calling the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) at 419-636-9395 by Thursday. Credit card payments can be made over the phone during registration.
This event is sponsored by Person Farms, Williams SWCD, Fulton SWCD, Hillsdale CD, Branch CD, Steuben SWCD, and The Nature Conservancy.
