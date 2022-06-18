OTTAWA — The Putnam County Fair is scheduled for Monday-Sunday this year at the county fairgrounds here.
The fair was first held around 1855, according to the fair board’s president, Nate Meyer. He has been on the fair board since 2012 and has served as president of the board since 2019.
“This is the one true community-wide event,” he expressed about its importance. “Each town has their own festival, but this a Putnam County event. Everybody from Putnam County, including the surrounding area, attends.”
Attendees can look forward to much of the same attractions as last year, such as the truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, and the country star playoffs, a singing competition that always attracts a crowd, Meyer reported.
There will be special days throughout the week to cater to certain fairgoers.
For example, Monday will be Veterans Day, Tuesday will be Kids Day and Thursday is Senior Citizens Day. On these days, veterans (and spouses), children 16 and under and seniors 62 and older are admitted for free on their designated day. For Kids Day, that is valid until 4 p.m.
From Tuesday-Thursday, a lunch ticket program will be available for people to take advantage.
Originating in 2012, according to Meyer, the lunch ticket program allows people to pay fair admission at gate three and enjoy fair food. If they leave by 1:30 p.m., they will get their admission refunded back to them.
Preparations for the Putnam County Fair have been reported as going pretty good, Meyer shared. The campers moved in Monday and final touches such as weeding and mowing were being performed throughout the week.
A few loose ends need to be tied up, but the fair is on the way for next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.