WEST UNITY — A two-part program on cattle feeding and beef quality will be held March 19 in West Unity.

The program also will feature live animal evaluations and a grid-pricing discussion. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 19 at Southern Roots Ranch, 12568 County Road 21N in West Unity. Cost is $20 per person or $30 per family.

Those interested in participating need to register by March 12 by contacting the Henry County OSU Extension Office at 419-592-0806.

Load comments