The Defiance Public Library welcomed Wendy Baker, education coordinator of the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District, Thursday morning as part of its summer reading program.
Baker put together various activities for children to partake in under the summer reading tent.
The goal of her lesson was to teach how important pollinators were for all plant life. She did this by creating games for the children to play.
In order to demonstrate how difficult it is for plants to pollinate themselves, Baker had the kids pretend to be flowers. They were each given a cup and told to stand across from one another. They had little pom poms that acted as pollen, and were instructed to try to throw them into another flower’s cup.
None of the children could do it, Baker revealed. This was an intentional exercise. It was designed to show that most plants cannot self-pollinate. They need a little help. That is where pollinators come in.
She then showed how much easier it was for pollinators to spread pollen by having some kids transform from flowers to bees. The bees obviously had more mobility and were able to pollinate the flowers, earning pollination stickers along the way.
In another activity, Baker had the children create their own pollinator. In this engineering challenge, they had to build an insect out of straws, cotton balls, popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, or spoons without glue or tape. Their creation then had to be able to pick up “pollen,” which was actually cornmeal, and carry it from flower to flower.
Baker praised the kids on their innovation, commenting that their builds held together nicely and they were able to complete the challenge.
Another interesting part of the program was when Baker brought out a handheld digital microscope. She explained that the instrument allows the user to get a “bee’s eye view” into a flower or plant.
The coordinator brought in lilies, trumpet vines and milkweed flowers for the participants to zoom in on and see how a bee, or any insect, actually sees a flower.
This is the first time Baker has visited the Defiance Public Library. She is relatively new to the position of education coordinator, but so far has brought her programs to Sherwood Public Library a couple of times and has three more visits scheduled at the Defiance location.
When asked why pollinators are so important, Baker responded that pollinators increase plant population. By pollinating plants, they spread them and ensure they will come back the next oncoming year.
This is especially true in agriculture and with farm crops. Pollinators help all plant life. In turn, plant root systems help filter waterways, decrease CO2 as well as filter the air. Everything in the cycle are important contributors to environmental balance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.