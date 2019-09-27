NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With sustainability high on the list of the poultry industry’s concerns, protein conversion continues to be a subject of importance for industry professionals.
This year’s Poultry Protein & Fat Seminar will review the latest technology, equipment and management techniques in the rendering sector. Sponsored by USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council, the seminar will be held Oct. 3-4 at the DoubleeTree Hotel in Nashville.
“This year’s program will cover a variety of topics that are relevant to those that work in rendering and other related fields, including presentations focused on customer expectations, navigating a multi-generational workforce and case studies on tools for lean success,” remarked Mike Hudlow, senior vice president of engineering and construction for Darling Ingredients Inc. and program committee chairman.
The Poultry Protein & Fat Council will provide a report of the Council’s activities.
There will also be presentations focused on safety audits, maintenance training, SPN mitigation and a FSMA/FDA update.
A review of funded research on thermal lethality will also be provided.
The program agenda was developed by a committee of industry leaders that included: Kenny Reece, Simmons Food, Inc.; Hal Davis, Pilgrim’s; Mike Hudlow, Darling Ingredients Inc. (committee chairman); Chuck Malone, Tyson Foods Inc.; and Rick Estes, Fieldale Farms Corporation.
Members of USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council can register for the event at a discounted rate.
Companies that render poultry protein and fat may attend the seminar only if they are members of USPOULTRY and the Poultry Protein & Fat Council. Representatives of rendering companies that are not council members are not eligible to attend the seminar.
Membership in the Poultry Protein & Fat Council must be approved by the Council.
To register for the Poultry Protein & Fat Seminar and for a full agenda, visit www.uspoultry.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.