A significant amount of planting has been accomplished these past few weeks in the northwest Ohio area, according to local OSU Extension offices.
The following reports have been gathered:
Defiance County
As of May 17, Defiance OSU extension office educator Bruce Clevenger reported that farmers had increased activities in weed control, fertilizer applications, tillage and planting.
Due to the high input costs of corn nitrogen, Clevenger suspected an increase in soybean acres and a reduction in corn acres. He also said that there is no longer a “rule of thumb” that says corn has to be planted before soybeans.
At the time of this report, 50% of the crop acres were planted across Defiance County, with expectations to finish by the end of May.
It was also noted that winter wheat acres were significantly less than the five-year average, but the wheat that remains is progressing toward heading at the end of May.
“Sharing the roads with farm equipment and other vehicles will ensure everyone gets home safe each of these busy days,” Clevenger expressed.
Henry County
Alan Leininger of Henry County OSU Extension Office reported on May 19 that two-thirds of corn and soybean acres had been planted. Once the county experienced dryer weather, the hay fields were ready to come down.
Leininger also shared issues with rain slowing down further planting.
Fulton County
As of May 15, Eric Richer of the Fulton County OSU extension office revealed that the county had about 55% of corn planted and 30% planted of soybeans, with some of each crop emerging.
Fulton County also experienced a few days of good weather, and then variable rain halted planting. Rainfall was “highly variable” earlier this month, according to Richer with some parts of the county receiving half an inch while others received around two inches.
Wheat conditions were progressing well, despite 10-20% of Fulton County’s wheat acreage being torn up due to a poor stand/survival rate through the winter.
Those acres likely would be switched to corn or soybeans, he reported.
Fulton County had encountered some alfalfa weevil, but not on every acre, Richer noted. The first cutting of hay was expected to be during the Memorial Day weekend, he commented earlier this month.
Putnam County
On May 17, Putnam County Extension Educator Beth Scheckelhoff revealed the county were experiencing issues with rain as well.
Prior to this, she shared that farmers were able to plant a decent amount of corn and some beans while doing tillage work.
At that time, the majority of cereal rye fields and any others needing burn-down herbicides were sprayed.
Twenty percent of corn was finished at the time, Scheckelhoff reported, while wheat looked good and alfalfa fields were close to being ready for first cutting.
Williams County
As of May 17, Stephanie Karhoff of Williams County OSU extension office reported that growers were able to make progress on tillage, spraying, and planting. 40% of corn and 10% of soybeans were planted in the county and fields that were planted in April began to emerge.
Karhoff said that rain from the previous weekend had delayed more planting. The county had experienced variable amounts of precipitation, ranging from half an inch to two throughout the area.
*Attempts to contact the Paulding County OSU Extension Office for an update were unsuccessful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.