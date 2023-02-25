Changes are coming to the way certain antibiotics will be available to animal owners by June 11. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been taking steps to improve the judicious use of antibiotics in humans and animals. For animal owners, the next step is outlined in Guidance for Industry (GFI) 263. This document requires drug companies to change the labels on over-the-counter medically important antibiotics (MIA) to prescription status.


