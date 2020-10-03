Pig 20

Among the winners in the swine events were, from left: Brooklyn Zeedyk, Champion Middleweight Market Hog and Champion Heavyweight Market Hog; Romeo Simmons, Reserve Champion Pig Catch Pig; Kenzie Hancock, Reserve Champion Middleweight Market Hog; Carrie Zeedyk, Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Hog; Sophie Freese, Champion Pig Catch; and Mallory Peter, Champion Lightweight Market Hog and Reserve Champion Market Hog

