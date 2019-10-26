PAULDING — Paulding High School and Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District once again collaborated recently to hold a community service work day at the Black Swamp Nature Center.
Over 350 PHS students and their teachers braved the cool fall weather to make a difference in their local community. This is the second community service day these students have done.
No task was too big or too small for the students, as they completed many projects that they and their fellow community members can enjoy for many years to come. One of the most notable projects is the installation of a three-hole disc golf course throughout the grounds of the Black Swamp Nature Center. Students helped to prepare everything for the installation of the disc golf holes, from prepping holes for the bases, to painting signs, to marking the holes. This project was funded via donations to the Friends of the Black Swamp Nature Center through the Paulding Area Foundation.
Other projects completed by the students and staff included spreading mulch on trails and around landscaping; cutting a new trail for access to Old Meadow Trail; cutting back cedars and invasive vines; trimming trails; pruning around the building; removing invasive woody plants; planting bulbs; attaching tree ID tags; picking up litter; removing flaking paint from the front sign; relocating around 30 large landscape rocks from brush area to building; pulling teasel weeds and roots; mounting four “no gun” signs; mounting two bat boxes; staining a large dock and bench; removing screens and cleaning windows in the building; dusting items in the building; moving the picnic table to the pavement; mulching the front sign; watering the new native garden; and moving brush piles.
The public is invited to stop out to the Black Swamp Nature Center and see their hard work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.