PH Turf Bowl
Photo courtesy of Gabe Oberlin

The Patrick Henry High School turf & landscape class traveled to Columbus recently to participate in the Ohio Turf Foundation 2021 Turf Bowl. The Patriots fielded two teams and placed second and third in the high school division. Patrick Henry participants included, from left: Wayde Williams, Cody McCance, Brock Behrman, Chase Kuhlman, Ryan Kurtz, Will Seedorf, Aiden Behrman and Chase Gillson.

