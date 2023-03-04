Wyse photo

Williams County OSU Extension Office’s new agriculture and natural resources educator, Kayla Wyse, poses at her desk in Bryan. Wyse officially took position in January, filling in the vacancy left by predecessor Stephanie Karhoff, who became an OSU field specialist in June.

BRYAN — In early January, Williams County OSU Extension Office welcomed Kayla Wyse as its new agriculture and natural resources educator — a position that had remained empty since June of last year.


