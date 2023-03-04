BRYAN — In early January, Williams County OSU Extension Office welcomed Kayla Wyse as its new agriculture and natural resources educator — a position that had remained empty since June of last year.
Wyse grew up in Pettisville in Fulton County, where she was active in the Ever-Ready 4-H group. She attributes her interest in agriculture to begin around the time she became involved in the Pettisville FFA chapter in her eighth-grade year.
She was raising rabbits for an agriculture-related science fair project and it caught the eye of John Poulson, the Pettisville FFA advisor. According to Wyse, it was Poulson that encouraged her to take her project to the Ohio FFA State Convention.
At that point in time, Wyse was on the fence about whether or not she would join ag classes come her freshman year. However, her experience at the state convention altered her decision.
“Just seeing the amount of people involved in FFA really hooked me,” she said and admitted that she was very shocked by how widely spread the organization was.
Since joining the Pettisville FFA, Wyse became very involved in the FFA world. She held multiple officer positions — once as a secretary in her junior year and then president in her senior year.
Upon her high school graduation, Wyse went on to attend Willmington College in southern Ohio. She obtained her B.A. of Science in Agronomy in December 2022. She also served out two internships with Corteva Agriscience and Rupp Seeds.
Passionate about science research since she was in high school, Wyse always thought she’d be in a lab somewhere working on seed or chemical development.
When contemplating on continuing straight on to graduate school, some family friends of hers told her about the ag educator position.
“In high school and college, people always asked if I was going to go the teaching route, and I was like ‘No, I really don’t think that’s in my wheelhouse,’” she admitted. “But then it’s like — I do enjoy that public speaking aspect and any way to help others with their needs and answering lots of different questions in a day is kind of exciting.”
Wyse very much believes that her time in FFA has helped her a lot in navigating a position she was not super familiar with.
“Looking back on it, without the experiences that I had, I don’t think I would be as equipped. Don’t get me wrong, there is still a lot I have to learn, but that at least provided a good, rock solid foundation which to launch from.”
She continued on to explain how her high school mentors also contributed to this foundation she has made. Along with Poulson, Wyse said Pettisville High School’s science teacher, Donna Meller, was also a huge influential figure for her academic and agriculture journey.
“She was amazing because she pushes you to look at — at least in science research — finding real-world problems and looking at what possible solutions we can find,” she shared.
Wyse has been occupying the ag educator position for a little over two months now. So far, she said, it has been a “whirlwind.” However, she is receiving guidance from seasoned educators like Paulding County’s Sarah Noggle.
Given her experiences and background, she is pretty excited to begin an on-field research project. She is looking to get at least one done this year, although it’s a little intimidating for her, she said.
Another goal she has in mind for Williams County is the implementation of a “bug zoo” program for kids. A bug zoo is essentially a collection of preserved and live insects that serve to teach children about insects from their taxonomy to functions.
The desire for such a program stems from Wyse’s own passion for bugs. She once had a science research project on insects and arthropods and studying different control measures on them. She tested a hypothesis on whether white flies, a typical occupier of green houses, preferred a specific pumpkin species.
“The goal with the bug zoo is to primarily promote continued education and knowledge of the world around us,” Wyse explained.
Often, a child’s agriculture education deals with the study of large farm animals like cows and pigs. She would like to focus on the smaller things that are sometimes left out, but still just as important to learn.
With that said, Wyse is not trying to do these things right away.
“I am dealing with the public. It is their needs over mine or even my goals. Right now it’s just finding out what they need, what they want, what they want to see,” she affirmed.
Wyse may be contacted at 419-519-6047 or by e-mail at wyse.34@osu.edu.
