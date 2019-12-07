Pettisville students place at FFA convention

PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Chapter recently attended the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
Kayla Wyse was a finalist in her proficiency in the agriscience research — plant systems category. She presented a two-minute overview of the projects she has done the last four years related to the proficiency and then was interviewed for 15 minutes.
There are only four students in the nation who are selected to present their proficiency in each category. There are 47 areas that members competed in for 2018-19. That means only .00029% of the total membership of over 700,000 members achieve this accomplishment.
Kayla’s parents are Gene and Judy Wyse. She won a medallion and a cash prize from the National FFA Foundation. She was a runner-up in this proficiency area.
Wyse and Baden Skates presented their agriscience fair projects. Baden’s study was in the power systems category and he placed fifth in Division 3. His project dealt with building a sugar sap spile that collects more sap. Wyse’s study was in the environment systems/natural resources category and she placed seventh in division 5. She tested three essential oils on the control of Asiatic garden beetles. Both of them presented their projects to a panel of judges and earned gold ratings.
Each project was one of 12 selected per category and division in the nation to compete at National FFA Convention. Every state may enter one applicant per division/category and there are six divisions.
Gretchen Lee, Pettisville FFA graduate and past Ohio State FFA secretary, was one of nine members to serve on the nominating committee to select the 2019-20 national FFA officer team. To serve on the committee, she had to be nominated, complete an application, read material from 44 applicants and spend seven days in training and interviews with the candidates.
Pettisville FFA had nine members and twelve adults attend. Donna Meller, science teacher, judged both AgriScience Fair and one Agri-Research proficiency area. Mr. and Mrs. John Poulson, advisors, both served as room host for proficiency judging. The total attendance at the convention was around 68,000 people.
In addition to going to convention sessions, Pettisville’s FFA members and chaperones toured the Indiana State Museum exhibits. They also went to the Career and Business Expo where hundreds of Ag related businesses and colleges were represented.
And, members attended The Blue Room where there are businesses that are making advancements in any part of agriculture to minimize waste in the world. The group watched as state winner competed in the parliamentary procedure contest on the way meetings should be run in a formal setting.
Those attending heard the retiring address of Luke O’Leary, National FFA president; Layni LeBLanc, National FFA secretary; and Ridge Hughbanks, Central Region vice president. They also heard the keynote speeches from Bob Goff, a New York Times bestselling author, and Michelle Poler, an entrepreneur and branding strategist.
Koleson McCoy was elected National FFA President. He was the 2018-19 Ohio FFA president and visited Pettisville two times last year.
