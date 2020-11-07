PETTISVILLE — This year, the Pettisville Ag Department and FFA had a total of 29 students compete in the local soil judging Career Development Event hosted by the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Fourteen FFA members competed on the urban team with the top three scores counted for the team score. The team of Carson Bennett, Colton Woods and Mina Wesche placed second in the county. Fifteen FFA members competed on the rural team and the top three scores counted toward the team. The team of Jaret Beck, Leah Beck, and Luke Van Den Berghe placed fourth in the county.
The soil judging competition is one of the highlights of our FFA year. Members were excited to have 29 members compete in this competition. There are several different components in the competition, including a written test and soil identification in three different soil pits. For this, students enter a four-foot pit where they must determine the type of soil structure, the water table and the soil texture of the surrounding area. After determining that, they fill out a paper with the best management practices for that area. Twelve members competed in the State Soils Virtual CDE (Career Development Event) in mid-October.
