PETTISVILLE — The 26th Pettisville Pumpkin Fest was recently held. The funds raised at this event support FFA scholarships, student trips, competitions and FFA activities throughout the year.
Rupp Seeds supplied the pumpkins and Mrs. Nafziger and the art students decorated the many pumpkins sold.
Contest winners are as follows:
Division 1 – Carving: first, Brendan Morgan; second, Meyers Poulson; third, Caden Zumfelde.
Division 2 – Painting: first, Karen Lugbill; second, Elaina Lugbill; third, Ashlynn Lugbill.
Division 3 – no entries.
Division 4 – Grades 6 and Under, Carving, Painting, or Display: first, Hayden Thorton; second, Ellory Miller; third, Ellis Poulson.
Art Classes
Mrs. Borton, second grade: first, Owen Remington; second, Silas Fox.
Mrs. Holsopple, second grade: first, Kenzi Rice; second, Owen Baus.
Mrs. Miller, fourth grade: first, Sam Hastings; second, Kobe Hoylman.
Mr. Hoops, fourth grade: first, Hannah Fox; second, Aryan Burkett.
Mrs. Walker, sixth grade: first, Olivia Beck; second, Ava Genter.
Ms. Enderle, sixth grade: first, Macy Hoylman; second, Evie Heising.
Art 1: first, Alyssa Sifuentes; second, Blayn Meck; third, Madison Beck.
Art 2: first, Mya Meck; second, Bryce Beltz; third, Sydnie Adkins.
Art 3: first, Elise Hartzler; second, Grace Schnitkey; third – Ellie Wixom.
Art 4: first, Lauren Moore; second, Ryeana Klofenstein; third, Mikayla Graber.
Dodgeball, High School: Jake King, Elise Hartzler, Josh Horning, Heath Waidelich, Ellie Wixon and Ben Morris.
Junior High: Rylan Warner, Carlos Bowers, Mason Wyse, Olivia Miller, Sophie Dimick and Tyler Layton.
Grades 4-6: Quinn Ripke, Luke Horning, Aiden Crawford, Creighton Aeschliman, Sammy Minchella and Rebecca Strauss.
Basketball: Jack Leppelmeier, Quinn Ripke and Riley Riegsecker.
FCCLA Class One:
Judge’s Choice First Place: Sophie Sterken, Ella Richer and Mina Wesche, pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling. Judge’s Choice Second Place: Ty Nofziger and Oliver Shaw, pumpkin spice cookies with cinnamon cream cheese frosting. Judge’s Choice Third Place:Susan Ringler and Emily Bartoe, pumpkin cake pops.
People’s Choice First Place: Susan Ringler and Emily Bartoe, pumpkin cake pops. People’s Choice Second Place: Ashlynn Lugbill and Amanda Grimm, pumpkin cheesecake.
FCCLA Class 2
Judge’s Choice First Place: Micah Yoder, Mom’s Best Pumpkin Cheesecake. Judge’s Choice Second Place: Dane Waidelich, Pumpkin Bars. Judge’s Choice Third Place: Mason Stickley, pumpkin macaroons with pumpkin buttercream.
People’s Choice First Place: Mason Stickley, pumpkin macaroons with pumpkin buttercream. People’s Choice Second Place: Josh Horning and Max Leppelmeier, pumpkin crescent rolls.
FCCLA Classes Three and Four:
Judge’s Choice First Place: Bryce Beltz and Blake Eyer, pumpkin tiramisu. Judge’s Choice Second Place: Heather Sauder, death by chocolate pumpkin bread. Judge’s Choice Third Place: Cody Williams, pumpkin cake.
People’s Choice First Place: Kaylee Grimm, Anna Hudspeath, pumpkin cupcakes with maple frosting. People’s Choice Second Place, Jay-R Allison and Gonzalo Pajares, pumpkin surprise.
FCCLA Class Five
Judge’s Choice First Place: Mikayla Graber, pumpkin sheet cake. Judge’s Choice second place, Meshary Squino, classic pumpkin pie. Judge’s Choice Third Place: Nick Davis and Felipe Chavez, walnut pumpkin cake roll.
People’s Choice First Place: Nick Davis and Felipe Chavez, walnut pumpkin cake roll. People’s Choice second place: Ava Hoylman, pumpkin pecan rum cake.
FCCLA Class Six
Judge’s Choice First Place: Sami Boger and Graeme Jacoby, white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake; Judge’s Choice Second Place: Sarah Foor, Meshary Aquino and Andrew Hulbert, moist pumpkin cupcakes; Judge’s Choice Third Place, Dylan Rash, pumpkin spice donuts.
People’s Choice First Place: Sami Boger and Graeme Jacoby, white chocolate pumpkin cheesecake; People’s Choice Second Place, Sarah Foor, Meshary Aquino, Andrew Hulbert, moist pumpkin cupcakes.
FCCLA Class Seven
Judge’s Choice First Place: Tyler Layton, Mason Wyse and Hayden Jones, pumpkin ice cream; Judge’s Choice Second Place, Shiloh Adkins and Kendal Sears, pumpkin cookies with cream cheese frosting; Judge’s Choice Third Place, Ben Boger, Landon Graffice and Wyatt Borer, pumpkin whoopie pie.
People’s Choice First Place: Shiloh Adkins and Kendal Sears, pumpkin cookies with cream cheese frosting; People’s Choice Second Place, Tyler Layton, Mason Wyse and Hayden Jones, pumpkin ice cream.
Open Class
Judge’s Choice First Place: Genevieve Heising, pumpkin cheesecake; Judge’s Choice Second Place: Kathy Gruenhagen, pumpkin toffee crunch cake; Judge’s Choice Third Place: Alex Barber, pumpkin spice cake.
People’s Choice First Place, Genevieve Heising, pumpkin cheesecake; People’s Choice Second Place, Alex Barber, pumpkin spice cake; People’s Choice Third Place: Kathy Gruenhagen, pumpkin toffee crunch cake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.