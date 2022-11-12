Damman and Richer

Delana Damman (left) and Ella Richer, juniors at Pettisville High School, show their pins and smiles after the awards were announced for their agriscience fair categories. Both were Division 3, 9th and 10th graders. The research projects were completed last school year.

 Photo courtesy of John Poulson

Two Pettisville FFA juniors were finalists in two categories of the National FFA Agriscience Fair.


