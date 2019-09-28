PETTISVILLE — Kayla Wyse is a national finalist, one of four, at the 92nd National FFA Convention for her proficiency in agriscience research-plant systems. She will present a two-minute overview and then be interviewed in Indianapolis on Oct. 31. The proficiency award will be presented on stage Nov. 1 during the fifth general session. Kayla’s projects from four years of research were used in the application process that won her the State Award and now the National Award as a finalist.
Baden Skates and Kayla Wyse both will present their agriscience fair projects at National FFA Convention. Baden’s study was in the power systems category and Kayla’s study was in the environment systems category. There are 12 students from the nation selected in each category and division (six divisions/category). They will be interviewed sometime from 1-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30. They will know if they are a top three finalist on Oct. 31. All finalists will be on stage during the fourth general session on Friday, November 1 to find out the official placement.
On Sept. 3, three members of the Pettisville FFA competed in the straw stacking competition at the Fulton County Fair. They are Kearsten Zuver, Grace Schnitkey, and Clara Damman. They won first place in the female stacking competition with a time of four minutes and 43 seconds. Kearsten said that it was pretty fun and she would recommend it to anyone that wants to have fun at the fair.
Also on Tuesday of the fair, a four-member team of Kearsten Zuver, Grace Schnitkey, Ava Hoylman, and Clara Damman placed second in the open livestock judging contest, senior division. Ava Hoylman said that “it was a fun experience. Judging the animals was more difficult than I anticipated. I also enjoyed getting to learn about judging and trying something new.”
Every Pettisville student in an agriculture class had a still project on display in the junior fair building. Madeleine Wixom won the trophy for best ag communications.
Pettisville Ag students/FFA members competed in the Fulton County Urban and Rural Soils contests and then in the District 1 contest. The top three scorers for Pettisville in the Urban County contest were Luke VanDenBerge, Larry Klingensmith and Elise Hoylman. The top three scores for Pettisville in the Rural or Ag County contest were Carson Bennett, Baden Skates, and Clara Damman. Final results will be announced later.
