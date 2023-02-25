Public Speaking Team

Pictured above is the Pettisville FFA chapter’s public speaking team. From left, are: Ella Richer, advanced prepared CDE; Sophie Sterken, extemporaneous CDE; Ava Genter, creed CDE; and Courtney Wiemken, creed CDE.

 Photo courtesy of John Poulson

PETTISVILLE — At the district one FFA public speaking CDE (career development event), held at Anthony Wayne High School, several Pettisville FFA members placed.


Tags

Load comments