Pictured above is the Pettisville FFA chapter’s public speaking team. From left, are: Ella Richer, advanced prepared CDE; Sophie Sterken, extemporaneous CDE; Ava Genter, creed CDE; and Courtney Wiemken, creed CDE.
PETTISVILLE — At the district one FFA public speaking CDE (career development event), held at Anthony Wayne High School, several Pettisville FFA members placed.
Ava Genter won the FFA Creed event, Ella Richer was fourth in the advanced prepared event and Sophie Sterken was 11th in the extemporaneous speaking event.
Genter will advance to the state competition in March. Each contest could have 14 speakers.
“The creed contest is a great opportunity for students to not only practice their public speaking skills, but communication skills as well,” Genter said. “By answering questions after my speech I found it helped me communicate with adults, but will also help me communicate in a job or business setting in the future as well.”
The FFA treasurer’s book, reporter’s book and secretary’s book all earned gold ratings at the district evaluation. The officers’ books were scored for completion, neatness and organization. The chapter treasurer is Delana Damman, the reporter is Karter Zachrich and the secretary is Mina Wesche. They will be recognized for their gold ratings during the Ohio FFA Convention in May.
Karter Zachrich submitted his Ohio FFA Degree application for district and state review next month. Clara Damman and Karsen Pursel submitted their American FFA Degree applications for state review.
In late January the chapter had the opportunity to hear about state FFA activities and learn about leadership from the Ohio FFA president, Aubrey Schwartz.
“Aubrey was here and taught most of our classes about team work and communication. The students enjoyed her presence in the ag room. Aubrey is a sweet and caring person and Pettisville was very happy to have her this last month,” Lily Wiemken shared.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.