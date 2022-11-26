The seven members of the Pettisville FFA “Toys for Cheer” crew braved a cold, windy day on Nov. 18 to help collect over $1,200 from donors who drove into the parking lot at the ACE Hardware Plaza in Wauseon. From left are: Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, Darrin Fenicle, Lily Wiemken, Caitie Girdham, Courtney Wiemken and Quinn Stickley. A parent supplied Santa hats for the afternoon shift. The group worked from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. All FFA chapters in Fulton County helped with the collection that day.
While at the National FFA Convention, Ben Boger, left, and Jayden Bleikamp of the Pettisville FFA chapter tried out the Virtual Reality (VR) seats at the City Center mall after lunch in the food court.
Kelly Wyse, pictured above, placed third in the state FFA job interview competition for Division 5, first-year junior and seniors. The county and district were in-person and the state was held virtually. She completed a cover letter, résumé, application, interview and then wrote a follow-up letter.
Pettisville FFA members prepare to kiss the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the tour of the facility and museum. From left are: Lily Wiemken, Mina Wesche, Olivia Beck, Ava Genter, Leah Beck, Morgan Blosser, Jayden Bleikamp, Ben Boger and Karter Zachrich.
Photo courtesy of John Poulson
Photo courtesy of John Poulson
Photo courtesy of John Poulson
On Oct. 26, 11 Pettisville FFA members traveled to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The group went to the opening session of the 95th National Convention and Expo. After the session, they walked around at the expo/career show. Members worked on assignments to visit a few colleges and businesses to see what careers are currently being offered the most.
On Thursday, the FFA members went to different student workshops to learn about advocacy and personal growth. After the workshops, FFA members worked their way around the Expo some more. After the Expo, the group went to the night session where they watched Delana Damman receive her award.
There were two National Agri Science Fair finalists in the Pettisville FFA group, members Delana Damman and Ella Richer. Damman was a national finalist in the area of “Food Systems.” Delana’s project was the comparison of protein, solids and fats in goat and cow milk. She placed fourth in division three. Ella was a national finalist in the area of “Plant Systems.” Ella’s project was about the effects of growing cereal rye with annual rye grass as a cover crop.
Friday, the chapter went to the morning session to watch Ella receive her third-place award.
After the session the group toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where they had a trip around the track. The tour stopped at the famous bricks on the speedway, and a few members kissed the bricks.
Even though Andrew Hulbert and Grace Schnitkey were not at the convention, they were still recognized with earning American FFA degrees. On Saturday, the group toured DeBrand Chocolate Company in Fort Wayne.
Since the convention, members have made career signs and sayings to help show what they learned. Also, articles were written to share with the donors who helped pay for the trip.
November brought activities like wrapping up fall sales, the job interview career development event and “Toys for Cheer.” The chapter will place the final order for several products by the end of November.
Kelly Wyse, a senior in her first year in FFA, won the Fulton County and District 1 FFA job interview contest and placed third in the state in Division 5 for first-year juniors and seniors.
The officers also competed in the Fulton County parliamentary procedure contest, placing fourth.
On Nov. 18, seven members joined others from all the Fulton County chapters to gather toys and money for the “Toys for Cheer” part of Christmas Cheer.
