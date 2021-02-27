PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Chapter accomplished many chapter and individual goals in 2020 and is excited about upcoming opportunities in the new year.
Last year, Pettisville FFA was proud to have two members receive the Ohio FFA State Degree. Ava Hoylman and Matt Rupp both were recognized in the State FFA Degrees ceremony during the Ohio FFA 2020 virtual celebration. Typically, our members receive their state degrees at the state FFA convention held in Columbus, however, due to the coronavirus, a virtual celebration was held instead. During this virtual celebration, Matt and Ava were both recognized as two of over 900 members to achieve this accomplishment.
Pettisville FFA was also proud to have four members receive the American FFA Degree in 2020. The American FFA Degree is a prestigious award as only about half of one percent of FFA members receive the American Degree. Pettisville FFA members were: Elizabeth Beck, Gretchen Lee, Brandi Schnitkey and Madeleine Wixom. The degree ceremony was held virtually during the National FFA Convention in October 2020.
Beck, the daughter of Randy and Joy Beck, had Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) projects of raising catte, training horses and raising sheep.
Gretchen Lee is the daughter of Chris and Char Lee. She had research SAE projects, rabbits and worked on a hog farm plus was a state FFA officer.
Brandi Schnitkey is the daughter of Chad Schnitkey and Sheri Isaacs and had an SAE project that involved training horses plus worked for horse stables and Pettisville Meats.
Madeleine Wixom is the daughter of Leo and Jadea Wixom. Madeleine did her SAE project on wildlife management, pond development and work with market lambs, poultry and job placement.
Pettisville FFA is very proud of these girls for their achievements.
The Pettisville FFA is looking forward to many events coming up in the near future. As with most other years, Pettisville FFA members will be competing in several different Career Development Events (CDE) in the spring. Some of these events include the general livestock, equine, veterinary science, and agronomy CDEs. All events will be virtual.
During FFA week each FFA member will be creating a Kahoot for a CDE challenge. We will also have a treat from the FFA alumni, do announcements and are planning other activities to share the FFA story.
Members plan to hold our annual banquet in the spring with an awards presentation. Our banquet is always the highlight of our year and gives us a chance to recognize our members for all of their achievements in the Pettisville, Ohio and National FFA. We can’t wait to see what the rest of 2021 holds for our chapter and its members.
Members are also looking forward to virtually attending the 2021 State FFA Convention. Like last year, the Ohio FFA will be hosting a virtual convention for members across the state to be recognized for their work and dedication to the FFA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.