PETTISVILLE — On March 6, the Pettisville FFA Chapter elected the next FFA officers. They will serve the 2020-21 school year.
Andrew Hulbert, president, will be a senior. His duties as president are to oversee all activities of the FFA, delegate responsibility, and be the chair of the executive committee. Hulbert has been in office before, serving as the reporter for the 2019-20 school year.
Carson Bennett, who will be a junior, is the vice president. His duties are to assist the president in all activities. He oversees all committee work, activities and accountability reports for FFA. Another job he has is to assist in planning and preparing all activities and make sure all paperwork is complete. Bennett served as the treasurer for the 2019-20 year.
Secretary Kearsten Zuver will be a senior. Her tasks are to keep accurate records of all meetings, type up minutes from meetings to give to the advisor, and maintain the official FFA calendar. This will be Kearsten’s second year in office as secretary.
Karsen Pursel, treasurer, will be a junior. Her duties are to maintain the FFA budget and to keep the FFA finances in line. She documents all of the financial expenses and incomes in the treasurer’s book and will report those records at the meetings. This is Pursel’s second year in office, as she served as assistant treasurer for the 2019-20 school year.
Reporter Emma Salmi will be a junior. Her duties are to make regular news briefs and other media to distribute to FFA members, administrators and the community. She writes press releases on FFA activities and achievements and sends them to local newspapers and the school newspaper and helps the Pettisville journalism staff by taking pictures, videos, and creating an end of the year banquet slideshow. This will be her first year in office.
Blake Eyer, who will be a senior, is the sentinel. His main jobs are to prepare meeting room stations, paraphernalia, etc. He also maintains the chapter’s picture cases and inventory. He will assist in cleaning FFA cabinets. This will be his first year in office.
Student advisor Grace Schnitkey will be a senior. Her duties include supervising chapter activities year-round and informing other students and parents about the FFA. Another job of hers will be to assist the adviser in instructing students in leadership and personal development. This year will be the first year she has been in office.
Second vice president Clara Damman will be a junior. She will assist in managing chapter committees and major activities and fill in at meetings when other officers are not able to attend. This is Damman’s second year as an officer as she served as the assistant secretary last year.
While the FFA officer team has not been formerly installed, they have been asked to work with the old officers to learn their jobs and take over the work of the office. All officers are working on banquet material. The president is also planning for a summer work session when plans can be made for next year’s FFA activities.
