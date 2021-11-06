Safety 84

Students listen to Dr. Dee Jepsen and learn about grain cart safety thanks to the Ohio State Universty Grain Comprehensive Agricultural Rescue Trailer. Jepsen directs the Agriculture, Safety and Health program for OSU and helped students build this training equipment.

 Photo courtesy of Pettisville FFA

PETTISVILLE — On October 20, the Pettisville FFA hosted a Safety Day where 4th-12th graders learned about agricultural equipment safety. There were 17 stations, which varied from semi-truck safety to learning basic facts about handling horses and other animals.

During the day the FFA hosted the Ohio State University Grain C.A.R.T (Comprehensive Agricultural Rescue Trailer). This cart is used around the state to train fire and rescue departments to use grain tubes when someone is trapped in a grain bin. Students learned what it takes to help someone trapped in a grain bin, special techniques to use for safety, and they also learned how much weight it would take to pull someone out of a bin. It takes over 600 pounds of pull to remove someone who is surrounded by grain.

Special thanks to all our community members who let the FFA borrow equipment to teach others about equipment safety.

