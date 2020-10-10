PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville Alumni and Friends held a COVID-19 version of the annual Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 2.
They conducted a drivethru pancake and sausage supper, along with serving harvest soup and pumpkin ice cream. During the past week they conducted an auction of donated items and some of the decorated pumpkins.
Decorated pumpkin contest winners included:
Second grade, Mrs. Holsopple — Addison Wells, first; Alee Genter, second.
Second grade, Mrs. Borton — Kirsten Rychener, first; Ames Genter, second.
Fourth grade, Mrs. Miller — Molly Harris, first; Canyon Brown, second.
Fourth grade, Mr. Hoops — Hayden Thornton, first; Ali Genter, second.
Sixth grade, Mr. Mansfield — Ashalyn Rice, first; Alissa VanDenBerghe, second.
Sixth grade, Mrs. Bentley — Cason Nofziger, first; Emma Stuckey, second.
Art I — Ashlyn Lugbill, first; Jada Brinkman, second; Sam Haley, third.
Art II — Elisabeth Rochefort, first; Madison Eyer, second.
Art III — Mya Meck, first; Sydnie Adkins, second.
Art IV — Elise Hartzler, first.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.