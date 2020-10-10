PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville Alumni and Friends held a COVID-19 version of the annual Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 2.

They conducted a drivethru pancake and sausage supper, along with serving harvest soup and pumpkin ice cream. During the past week they conducted an auction of donated items and some of the decorated pumpkins.

Decorated pumpkin contest winners included:

Second grade, Mrs. Holsopple — Addison Wells, first; Alee Genter, second.

Second grade, Mrs. Borton — Kirsten Rychener, first; Ames Genter, second.

Fourth grade, Mrs. Miller — Molly Harris, first; Canyon Brown, second.

Fourth grade, Mr. Hoops — Hayden Thornton, first; Ali Genter, second.

Sixth grade, Mr. Mansfield — Ashalyn Rice, first; Alissa VanDenBerghe, second.

Sixth grade, Mrs. Bentley — Cason Nofziger, first; Emma Stuckey, second.

Art I — Ashlyn Lugbill, first; Jada Brinkman, second; Sam Haley, third.

Art II — Elisabeth Rochefort, first; Madison Eyer, second.

Art III — Mya Meck, first; Sydnie Adkins, second.

Art IV — Elise Hartzler, first.

