PETTISVILLE — On March 23, the Pettisville FFA Chapter held its 73rd annual FFA banquet at Pettisville Missionary Church to honor students for their achievements throughout the last year.
This year there were 16 members who received the Greenhand Degree. This degree is given to first year FFA members. The Star Greenhands were Ava Genter and Courtney Wiemken. They both competed at the State Urban Soils Contest and the Creed Speaking Contest. They both sold over $600 in fall sales and are leaders within the AFNR class. Ava has a strong start to her SAE projects and Courtney has participated in many activities, including fair booths, the pest hunt and putt-putt night. The Star Greenhands were awarded a plaque and cash prize.
There were 19 members awarded the Chapter FFA Degree. In order to receive this degree, a member must earn $150 or work 45 hours in supervised agriculture experience (SAE), participate in three chapter functions and lead a discussion about an agricultural topic. This year’s Star Chapter awards were given to Ben Boger and Olivia Miller.
Fall sales awards were given out next. The top four salesmen this year were: first place, Natalia Alencastro with $4,454; second, Creighton Aeschliman with $3,344; third, Leah Beck with $2,924 and fourth place, Sophie Sterken with $2,410. Each were awarded an item of their choice from the FFA catalog.
The Good Recordkeeping Award, sponsored by Nofziger Trucking, was selected from work done on the agricultural experience tracker (AET) system and was used to recognize members for their consistent record keeping skills. Eleven members were given this award. Of these, the Outstanding Recordkeeping Award went to Karter Zachrich. He was up to date on his records and has received several blue and gold ribbons throughout the past three years.
Awards that go to juniors and seniors were handed out next.
The Top Scholar Award goes to a junior or senior FFA member who has the highest GPA over all classes through the first semester of this year. The Top Scholar Award recipients were Leah Beck and Sophie Sterken, who both have a 4.0 GPA.
The Ron Rupp Leadership Award was received by Leah Beck. This award is given to a junior or senior that exhibits outstanding leadership. Leah is very involved in FFA activities and encourages others to do the same. She has also been an officer and committee chair the past two years.
The Junior Achievement Award was received by Lily Wiemken. She participated in several CDEs, and has helped work at the fair stands, Pumpkin Fest, and KennFeld Kids Day. She also attended all of the meetings and has been active in many other ways.
The Senior Achievement Award went to Jonah Harmon. Jonah served as FFA president the past year, participated in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE and maintains and updates the Pettisville FFA Instagram page. Burkholder Farms sponsors both the junior and the senior awards.
The FFA Alumni gave two senior scholarships of $500 each to Leah Beck and Luke Van Den Berghe. They also gave two college scholarships of $500 each to Jessica McWatters and Clara Damman. They all are currently studying or will be studying ag-related fields. The alumni also gave three $500 grants to current FFA members who will use the money to build a business or complete a training.
Most years the FFA selects members of the community to recognize because of their work and support provided to the chapter. This year, the Honorary Chapter Degree recipient was Vicki Nofziger. She has supported and helped at many FFA activities, including Pumpkin Fest, the annual pancake breakfast, and state and national conventions. She is dedicated to helping members both at Pettisville and at other schools in the area.
Multiple other awards were handed out as well.
Career Development Event (CDE) pins were awarded to teams and members in the top four in each event for the District 1 contests. The teams that were recognized include ag mechanics skills, urban soils, Greenhand quiz, farm business management and agronomy. Individual contestants were recognized for their success in job interviewing and public speaking.
Six FFA members participated in the pest hunt this year. The top two scorers were recognized. Creighton Aeschilman got first place with over 1,800 points and Lily Wiemken got second place with 1,320 points. They received gift cards as prizes.
Agriscience Research awards were presented to Delana Damman and Ella Richer, who both won their category at the State Agriscience Fair last May and went on to present at the National Agriscience Fair as finalists. Beck Show Lambs provides sponsorship toward this award.
Officer Book Gold Ratings were handed out. Mina Wesche, Karter Zachrich and Delana Damman all received gold ratings on their officer books, and Karter and Delana received a perfect score in the district. Prizes were sponsored by Jan and Mick Weber.
Positive Point Performer awards go to members that score higher than their class average in activity points. Twenty-nine students received notebooks as prizes, sponsored by Rufenacht Farms. The top point scorer in each class was: freshman Oliva Beck, sophomore Ben Boger, junior Lily Wiemken and senior Leah Beck.
Leah Beck was recognized and thanked as the 2022-23 Sweetheart and received six roses. She crowned Sophie Sterken as the Chapter Sweetheart for the 2023-24 school year. Sterken will help the chapter with public relations.
At the end of the banquet, the 2023-24 officer team was installed with Lily Wiemken as president, Mina Wesche as vice, Karter Zachrich as second vice, Ella Richer as secretary, Olivia Miller as treasurer, Courtney Wiemken as assistant treasurer, Sophie Sterken as reporter, Morgan Blosser as assistant reporter, Creighton Aeschliman as sentinel and Ava Genter as student advisor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.