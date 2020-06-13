PETTISVILLE — On May 21 the Pettisville FFA released the 2019-20 banquet video. The videos were all recorded by former officers or newly-elected officers, speaking about the different awards given to recognize members. There were 11 award areas handed out to FFA members, plus scholarships. Some awards were given to two individuals, due to multiple students doing outstanding work.
The Star Greenhand Award is an award given every year to the chapter’s most active first-year member, who has plans for a strong supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program, has knowledge of the FFA history, and has participated in many FFA activities. There were two members who received this award. They were Clark Bartoe Jr. and Elise Hoylman. Bartoe participated in the Creed Contest, Leadership Night, Pest Hunt, State Soils, and the Wildlife Career Development Event (CDE). Hoylman participated in the District Soils competition and the Greenhand CDE. She also sold many products in the fall sales fundraiser, putting her in the top one-third in the chapter.
The Chapter Degree Award is an award given to the chapter’s second year member who has earned at least $150 in their SAE or has at least 45 hours in their SAE, participates in at least three chapter functions, and leads a discussion about an agricultural topic. This year’s Chapter Degree Award was given to Ava Hoylman. Ava completed eight CDE’s. She took the Ag Mechanics and Technical Systems test, the Farm Management test, competed in General Livestock, Job Interview, Parliamentary Procedure, Rural Soil judging, Vet Science, and Prepared Speaking. She also attended the state convention, national convention, and leadership night.
During the banquet, the FFA also recognized the fall sales top salesperson. This year, with a total of $2,308, Jessie McWatters was the top salesperson followed by Grace Schnitkey, Ellie Wixom and Karsen Pursel.
The Recordkeeping Award, sponsored by Nofziger Trucking, is awarded to students who work consistently and diligently, on the Agricultural Experience Tracker (AET). This year’s award went to Ava Hoylman. She kept consistent records of her SAE on AET, during the summer and throughout the school year. She updated AET frequently, and was on the AET website more than any other student in the chapter. Also earning the Good Recordkeeping Award were Carson Bennett, Matthew Rupp, Baden Skates, Emma Salmi, Andrew Hulbert, and Elizabeth Beck.
The Junior Achievement Award, sponsored by Burkholder Farms, is a combination of the student’s effort in their SAE’s, leadership in the chapter, and scholarship. The member who received this award is Andrew Hulbert. This past year, he served as the reporter, and was elected as the 2020-21 FFA president. He has a high GPA, and his SAE’s include: grounds management for the school, maintenance and small projects at home.
The Senior Accomplish-ment Award, sponsored by Burkholder Farms, was given to Jessie McWatters and Matt Rupp. The award is based on the combination of SAE, scholarship and leadership. Both were officers for two years, earned their State FFA Degree and participated in many FFA activities. Winning the Senior Dekalb Award was Jessie McWatters. The Dekalb Award is a national award given to the top senior per FFA Chapter.
The Ron Rupp Leadership Award is given to the top junior or senior in FFA, In order to receive this award, it is based on three different things: chapter vote, activity points, and advisory recommendation. The winner’s name is added to a plaque started in 1970, in honor of Ron Rupp. The winner of this award is Jessie McWatters. She was the president for the 2019-20 school year, has worked consistently for the FFA and has put much effort into getting every FFA member involved. She has displayed good leadership skills on a daily basis, and has shown much interest in different agriculture topics.
This year’s Scholar Award was given to Jessie McWatters. McWatters had the highest overall GPA in both junior and senior classes of FFA members.
Top Point Performers reached the preset level of points for their year in FFA. Twenty-five students earned two FFA pens and a gift card to Tractor Supply, which was sponsored by Rufenacht Farms. The following students earned the highest points in their class: Ava Hoylman, senior; Kearsten Zuver, junior; Clara Damman, sophomore; and Elise Hoylman, freshman.
The Pettisville FFA had three students participate in the State Agriscience Fair last May. This May, there were seven students who competed. All students will receive a certificate, pin, and a check, sponsored by Beck Show Lambs. The students who participated last May were Kayla Wyse, Jessie McWatters, and Baden Skates. Jessie and Baden competed again this spring along with Amanda Grimm, Susan Ringler, Delana Damman, Olivia Rossman and Grace Crawford. All members participated in several different competitions.
The banquet videos, also included the chapter slideshow, which was created by Andrew Hulbert, 2019-20 reporter. Overall, the Pettisville FFA had a very successful year, and is excited for the upcoming year. We hope our seniors had a fun and memorable experience this past year and remember those experiences as they head off to college or work and start a new chapter in their lives.
