From left: Courtney Wiemken, Oliva Beck and Ava Genter stand by one of the four soil pits they judged in Franklin County at the state urban soils Career Development Event (CDE) held in October. To qualify, they had to score in the top five as a team at the district level. These contests are sponsored by the FFA to promote hands-on use of the ag curriculum.
Members of the Pettisville Dairy Cattle team posed in front of a calf hutch at Twin Lake farms in Defiance County. From left, are: Creighton Aeschliman, Caitie Girdham, Jayden Bleikamp, Quinn Stickley, Lily Wiemken, Olivia Miller and Leah Beck. This was their first time participating in the dairy cattle contest.
Photo courtesy of John Poulson
ARCHBOLD — Members of the Pettisville agriculture, food and natural resources class competed at the Fulton County urban soils contest held last month on the south side of Archbold.
Team scores come from the top three members. Pettisville placed fifth with scores from Creighton Aeschliman, Ava Genter and Olivia Beck.
The urban Career Development Event (CDE) focuses on using soil sites for basements, septic systems, roads/driveways and lawns/gardens. Students determine the texture, slope, drainage and restrictions of the soil and select management practices based on the physical properties.
Six team members advanced to the District 1 FFA CDE and placed second with Genter placing fourth as an individual. The other two scores came from Cayden Jacoby and Courtney Wiemken. On Oct. 8, Beck, Genter and Wiemken went to Lockbourne (near Columbus) for the state CDE. The Pettisville urban soils team placed 37th. Courtney Wiemken was the top scorer on the team. She ranked 102nd .
Members of the Pettisville animal and plant science class competed at the Fulton County ag or rural soils contest held last month on the south side of Archbold.
Team scores come from the top three members. Pettisville placed fourth with scores from Kelsey Bennett, Olivia Miller and Ben Boger.
The ag soils CDE focuses on using soil sites for ag production fields, woodlands and pastures. Students determine the texture, slope, drainage, erosion potential and compaction of the soil and select management practices based on the physical properties.
Five team members advanced to the District 1 FFA CDE and placed fifth with Miller placing 10th as an individual. The other two scores came from Bennett and Caden Bishop. The team earned the right to go to the state CDE, but were not available.
On Oct. 13, seven members went to the Krill farm in the Edgerton School District to judge dairy cattle. Live classes of cows and heifers were placed with questions being answered. Paper classes included pedigree and sire selection classes.
Results from Pettisville’s dairy cattle top four team members were Creighton Aeschliman, Olivia Miller, Leah Beck and Caitie Girdham. The team placed ninth in the district. Creighton Aeschliman was the top scorer in 20th place.
