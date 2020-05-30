PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends group is investing in the future by awarding 10 college scholarships this spring.
Receiving the college scholarships are:
• Sarah Beck, daughter of Randy and Joy Beck. She is studying equine science and business at Asbury University in Kentucky. In FFA she was active in equine judging and served as chapter sweetheart. She earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. At Asbury University, Beck participates in police mounts club and works at the horse farm. She plans to become an animal nutritionist.
• Elizabeth Beck, daughter of Randy and Joy Beck, is studying equine studies at Asbury University in Kentucky. In FFA, she was active in equine judging and served as reporter and chapter sweetheart. She earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. At Asbury University, Beck participates in police mounts club and works at the equine training center.
• Gretchen Lee, daughter of Chris and Char Lee, is studying animal science — pre vet at Dordt University in Iowa. In FFA, Lee was very active serving as a state officer, attending many state and national conventions and attending Washington Leadership Conference. She competed in many district, state and national science and agriscience fairs. She served on the National FFA Nominating Officer Committee last fall. She earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. At Dordt University, Lee has been involved with the ag club, serving as secretary, shadowing at Central Veterinary Clinic in Sioux Center, Iowa, and serving on the social media corps for the Midwestern Dairy Challenge.
• Brandi Schnitkey, daughter of Chad Schnitkey and Sheri Lechleidner, is a student at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas and transferring on to Kansas State to study animal science. In FFA, she was active with the safety committee, served as chapter vice president and placed first in the district in equine entrepreneurship systems her junior year. She attended state and national conventions and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. At Fort Scott College, she has been active with the rodeo team and works. She plans to obtain a master’s degree in animal nutrition.
• Jordan Skates, daughter of Jerry and Pam Skates, just finished at Hocking College and is transferring to West Virginia University to study wildlife and fisheries management. Skates served as chapter secretary and president, received her Ohio FFA State Degree, attended many state and national conventions, participated in research and attended Washington Leadership Conference. At Hocking College, Skates worked at different barns and labs. She was also a teachers’ aide, putting together workshops, assisting with lab set-up and assisting with recruiting.
• Madeleine Wixom, daughter of Leo and Jadea Wixom, is studying wildlife and fisheries management at Hocking College. In FFA, she was second vice president, assistant student advisor and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. Wixom attended many state and national conventions, Washington Leadership Conference and was recently named the Ohio Wildlife Management Proficiency Award winner. At Hocking College, Madeleine has been active helping with conservation reserve programs
• Kayla Wyse, daughter of Gene and Judy Wyse, is studying agronomy at Wilmington College. While in FFA, Wyse served as secretary and president, attended many state and national science and agriscience fairs and attended Washington Leadership Conference, Ohio FFA State Degree. At Wilmington College, Kayla has been active in agronomy club, ag club, and life skills club. She plans to become an agronomist and do research in the field of entomology.
Receiving the graduating senior scholarships are: Ava Hoylman, Matthew Rupp and Jessica McWatters.
• Hoylman will be attending the University of Findlay majoring in animal science. She served as Sentinel of the Pettisville FFA and attended state and national conventions. She competed in many activities including: state soils, vet science and public speaking. She earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. She was involved with church Bible cchool, Breakfast on the Farm and 4-H.
• Rupp will be attending the University of Findlay majoring in animal science pre-vet. He served as student advisor and vice president of the Pettisville FFA, attending state and national conventions and Washington Leadership Conference. He competed in many activities including: wildlife, farm business management and vet science. He earned his Ohio FFA State Degree. He was class treasurer and worked at Sauder Village.
• McWatters will be attending Huntington University majoring in biology or ag science. She served as secretary and president of the Pettisville FFA, attending state and national conventions and Washington Leadership Conference. She competed in agronomy, agriscience fair and earned her Ohio FFA State Degree. She led the chapter in the Meals of Hope Project and served as NHS secretary. She was involved with student council and 4-H.
FFA Alumni Affiliates were formed to operate in support of the over 7,780 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Their purpose is to help today’s agricultural youth by joining together in a united volunteer effort to assist FFA, promote a greater knowledge of the agricultural industry, and support education in local agricultural education programs.
