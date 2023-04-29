Scholarship Winners

The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends group offered a scholarship to two seniors and two current college students. From left are senior FFA member Luke Van Den Berghe and Leah Beck who will receive their scholarship check after completing one semester successfully and enrolling in the next semester. Pictured next from left are two college students, former FFA member Jessie McWatters and current FFA graduate member Clara Damman and Alumni president, Vicki Nofziger, who recognized the winners.

 Photo courtesy of Lexie Poulson

PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends organization recently awarded four current and former FFA members with college scholarships.


