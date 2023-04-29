PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends organization recently awarded four current and former FFA members with college scholarships.
Clara Damman, daughter of Andy and Bree Damman, is attending Murray State University majoring in agronomy. She is active in the Agricultural Future of America, Stock Equestrian Team and the Agronomy Club at Murray State. She plans to return to northwest Ohio and assist farmers in growing healthy crops and maintaining healthy soils and someday have her own agronomy company. While in high school, she served as reporter, second vice president, participated in vet science, soils, parliamentary procedure and agronomy contests and attended state and national FFA conventions. She will receive her American FFA Degree this fall.
Jessica McWatters, daughter of Tom and Angie McWatters, is attending Huntington University, Ind., and majoring in science education. She plans to teach biological sciences. McWatters has worked the past two summers at the Fulton County OSU Extension Office helping with research to collect pest and soil data and results. While in high school she served as the FFA president, participated in soils, parliamentary procedure, agronomy contests and attended state and national conventions. She was successful in agriscience project work and received her State and America FFA degrees.
Leah Beck, daughter of Reggie and April Beck, will be attending Grace College majoring in wildlife biology. She plans to one day have a career in wildlife biology or in conservation. Leah is a high school senior and has been active in sports, musicals, Spanish Club, FCA and is a class officer. In FFA, she served as sentinel and was a Top Scholar Award and Ron Rupp Leadership Award recipient. Beck participated in agronomy, dairy cattle, farm business management, parliamentary procedure and wildlife management career development events.
Luke Van Den Berghe, son of Nathan and Sharon, will be attending Bob Jones University and majoring in business next fall. During his FFA years, he has serviced as second vice president, secretary and vice president and participated in soils, agronomy and farm business management. Van Den Berghe was a Star Chapter and Star Junior Achievement winner. He worked for Spartan Construction and was active in sports and on student council.
The alumni are proud to be able to support these Pettisville students in their pursuit of higher education in the agriculture industry.
FFA Alumni Affiliates were formed to operate in support of the over 8,900 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Their purpose is to help today’s agricultural youth by joining together in a united volunteer effort to assist FFA, promote a greater knowledge of the agricultural industry and support education in local agricultural education programs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.