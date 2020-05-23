PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends group was chartered in 1993 with more than 60 members on the original charter. Many of these members are still contributing. The Founding Members Grant program was started this year to honor those members in their support of the students and program at Pettisville. The grants are funded by donations and meant to help with business and work-study expenses.
The alumni has awarded the following Alumni Founding Members grants in amounts up to $500 each:
• Sarah Beck, a 2018 graduate, will be using her grant money to receive certification on horse training while doing an internship at a horse training facility in Wyoming.
• Brett Coopshaw, a 2020 graduate, will purchase sheep shearing equipment to use with his animals and do custom work.
• Brandi Schnitkey, a 2019 graduate, will use the funds to remodel a horse trailer to create a living space when traveling for competitions. This project is funded in by Pettisville Meats in memory of Roger Rupp.
• Kayla Wyse, a 2019 graduate, will use the funds to support a field research project on eradicating the Asian Garden Beetle using essential oils. This plant related project is funded by Rupp Seeds in memory of Roger Rupp.
• Elizabeth Beck, a 2019 graduate, will purchase a saddle for her horse training business.
To this point, the Pettisiville FFA Alumni and Friends group has lost six individuals who were part of the Founding members and some donations were in memory of those members.
FFA Alumni Affiliates were formed to operate in support of the over 7,780 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Their purpose is to help today’s agricultural youth by joining together in a united volunteer effort to assist FFA, promote a greater knowledge of the agricultural industry, and support education in local agricultural education programs.
