PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends recently awarded several former FFA members with college scholarships.
Following is a small bio of those students awarded scholarships.
Elizabeth Beck, daughter of Randy and Joy Beck, is studying equine and business at Asbury University. She plans to train horses. Beck was chapter reporter and active in the Equine contest and the Diversified Livestock Proficiency area. She has been involved in rodeos and teaching youngsters how to ride. Beck attended state and national conventions and earned her American FFA Degree last fall.
Ava Hoylman, daughter of Brent and Vicki, is studying animal science, industry option, at the University of Findlay. As part of her studies she is doing western equestrian studies and intercultural studies. She served as an officer and competed in several competitions, including public speaking. She is part of the Western Horse Show Association and Sheep Show team. She earned her State FFA Degree.
Gretchen Lee, daughter of Chris and Char Lee, is studying animal science at Dordt University. She plans to attend veterinary school and would like to specialize in exotic and specialty livestock. Lee served as an Ohio FFA state officer, was active in research and attended several conventions and Washington Leadership Conference. She co-chaired a Meals of Hope program for the FFA. She earned her American FFA Degree last fall.
Jessica McWatters, daughter of Tom and Angie, is studying biology education with a minor in environmental science at Huntington University. McWatters served as chapter secretary and president. She was named Ohio Star in Agriscience last spring and a national finalist in ag research, animal systems, last fall. She attended state and national conventions, Washington Leadership Conference and earned her State FFA Degree.
Matt Rupp, son of Scott and Laura, is studying animal science at the University of Findlay. He plans to become a large animal veterinarian. Rupp served as an officer and was active in many contests, including veterinarian science. He is in the pre-vet club and Findlay Collegiate FFA and the Cattle Show Team. Rupp attended state and national conventions, Washington Leadership Conference and earned his State FFA Degree.
Brandi Schnitkey, daughter of Chad and Sheri, is studying animal science at Kansas State University. She plans to attend graduate school specializing in equine studies and nutrition. Schnitkey served the chapter as vice president and was active in setting up a large safety day. She has competed in rodeos, attended state and national conventions and earned her American FFA Degree last fall.
Jordan Skates, daughter of Jerry and Pam, is studying wildlife and fisheries management at West Virginia University. She plans to get certified in wildlife education and work for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources or U.S. Fish and Game. Skates served as chapter secretary and president and was active in developing the school pond. Skates attended state and national conventions, Washington Leadership Conference and earned her State FFA Degree.
Madeleine Wixom, daughter of Leo and Jadea, is studying wildlife and fisheries management at Hocking College and will attend West Virginia University in the fall. She plans to be a wildlife field biologist and operate her own fish farm. Wixom was active in the wildlife competition and was a National FFA finalist in wildlife management last fall. She attended state and national conventions, Washington Leadership Conference and earned her American FFA Degree last fall.
Kayla Wyse, daughter of Gene and Judy, is studying agronomy at Wilmington College. She plans to become a research agronomist and publish her research on Asiatic Garden Beetle grubs. Wyse served as chapter president and was active in science fairs presenting her research at four National FFA Agriscience fairs. Wyse attended state and national conventions, Washington Leadership Conference, earned her State FFA Degree.
The Pettisville FFA Alumni is proud to be able to support these former Pettisville students in their pursuit of higher education in the agriculture industry.
