PETTISVILLE — During the week of Feb. 16 the Pettisville FFA participated in National FFA Week. There was a theme to wear certain clothing each day of that week. On Tuesday the Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends group paid for the ag class to have donuts during class and the theme was flannel. On Wednesday, the FFA hosted a pancake breakfast for the staff, alumni and parents of FFA members. Also the theme of the day was camo. Thursday the FFA hosted a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Fair for the fifth through eight-graders about 15 different table topics of agriculture and what FFA members do in their time preparing for career skills. There were nine different categories that were talked about. The theme of the day was USA. On Friday the themes were to wear a FFA/Ag Company shirt and to bring a dollar to wear a hat. That money was donated to the Fulton County Radiothon. The animal and plant science class of sophomores won the prize for having the most participants for the week. Thank you to everyone that helped support the Pettisville FFA during FFA week.
On Feb. 20-22 the State FFA Evaluation was held. Matthew Rupp and Ava Hoylman had their State FFA Degree applications approved. The American FFA Degree list included Elizibeth Beck, Gretchen Lee, Brandi Schnitkey, and Madeline Wixom. They were all approved at the state level and are being set to the National FFA Evaluation. Jessica McWatters is a state finalist in her Agriscience Research—Animal Systems Proficiency. She is also a finalist in Star Ohio Agriscience State Degree student and was to be interviewed on March 25. That interview has been cancelled and results will be based on the scores from the application. Madeleine Wixom is a state finalist in the Wildlife Management Proficiency. Both Jessie and Madeleine are to create a display board and be interviewed at the State FFA Convention. Elizabeth Beck won the District 1 proficiency area of Diversified Livestock Production.
On Feb. 28, Jessica McWatters and Baden Skates went to Anthony Wayne High School and competed in the District FFA Agriscience Fair. Jessica placed first in Animal Systems. Baden Skates placed second in Environmental Systems. Pettisville also had three eighth-grade teams compete with the option to apply for the Ohio FFA Agriscience fair. Susan Ringler and Amanda Grimm placed second in Food Science.
On Feb. 29, Baden Skates participated in the NWO Regional Science & Engineering Fair. He placed first in the high school Materials & Bioengineering Category. Baden Skates received the second place Favorito Environmental Science Award, Thomas Edison Governor’s Award in Environmental Science Award, and the NOAA Award. Baden qualified for super judging and placed fifthth out of the top nine high school projects at the regional fair.
On March 7, Baden Skates competed in the Ohio Academy of Science Northwest Ohio District Science Day where he presented his Agriscience Fair project. He earned an excellent rating and a sponsored award.
On Feb. 25, a group of four seniors, Ava Hoylman, Graeme Jacoby, Jessica McWatters and Matthew Rupp competed in the Farm Business Management online exam. As a team they placed 20th in the state and second in the district. Ava placed second in the district. Matthew and Jessica placed fourth and fifth in the district respectively. Also on the 25th, the freshman competed in the Greenhand Quiz. The top four scores make up the team score. The team consisted of Luke VanDenBerghe, Elise Hoylman, Peyton Murray, and Jonah Harmon. The team placed 33rd in the state and fourth in the district. Luke placed seventh in the district and Elise placed ninth.
On March 4, the Pettisville FFA had two teams compete in Career Development Events (CDE). The Agricultural Mechanics team of Grace Schitnkey, Andrew Hulbert, and Blake Eyer competed. That placed seventh in the district. The Vet Science team of Ava Hoylman, Kearsten Zuver, Clara Damman, and Matthew Rupp placed thirdrd in the District. Matthew and Ava tied for fifth as an individual.
On March 9, the Pettisville FFA competed in four different CDEs. The Agronomy team of Jessica McWatters, Grace Schnitkey, Andrew Hulbert, and Gonzalo Pajares placed seconnd in the district. Grace placed first and Jessica placed third as individuals. The equine team of Clara Damman and Kearsten Zuver placed ninth in the District and Clara placed 10th as an individual. The General Livestock team of Ava Hoylman, Brett Coopshaw, Graeme Jacoby, and Jaton Zuver placed 14th in the district. Ava led the team with 23rd place as an individual. The wildlife team of Matthew Rupp, Carson Bennett, Clark Bartoe Jr., and Luke VanDenBerghe placed fourth in the district. Matthew Rupp was our high individual as he placed seventh in the district.
Our competitions ended on March 10 with the Vet Science team placing 21st in the state on the online testing and all four team members placing in the top 150, which is a qualifier for going on to the state hands-on competition. Ava Hoylman, Matt Rupp, Clara Damman and Kearsten Zuver were the team members.
All these activities made for a busy few weeks and saw many FFA members putting in time studying for the contest.
